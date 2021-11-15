Bottos Price Reaches $0.0018 on Exchanges (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded up 11.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. Over the last seven days, Bottos has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. One Bottos coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bottos has a market cap of $979,519.48 and approximately $60,666.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00051722 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.40 or 0.00217698 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00010808 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.72 or 0.00086105 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Bottos

Bottos (BTO) is a coin. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 coins. The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos . The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Bottos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

