Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) Price Target Raised to C$17.00 at Acumen Capital

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) had its price target upped by Acumen Capital from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Shares of BPF.UN opened at C$15.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.14. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$8.34 and a 52 week high of C$15.96. The stock has a market cap of C$336.80 million and a P/E ratio of 9.90.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.085 dividend. This is a boost from Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 20th. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently 24.67%.
About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund
Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trademarks and trade names used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates as a franchisor of casual dining pizza and pasta restaurants.
