Boothe Investment Group Inc. Has $6.58 Million Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Boothe Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the quarter. Datadog makes up about 3.6% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $6,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Datadog by 36.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,960,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,577,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600,262 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,845,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,519,000 after buying an additional 1,073,553 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 311.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,768,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,467,000 after buying an additional 8,154,019 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,755,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,071,000 after buying an additional 305,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,357,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,475,000 after buying an additional 1,441,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Datadog news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 343,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total transaction of $54,322,985.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 1,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $143,566.02. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 96,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,146,311.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,481,169 shares of company stock valued at $371,059,050 in the last quarter. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $191.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,378.69 and a beta of 1.05. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.73 and a 52-week high of $197.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 3.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.72.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.10.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

