Boothe Investment Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Boothe Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the quarter. Invesco Preferred ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 614,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,289,000 after acquiring an additional 26,913 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 567,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,524,000 after purchasing an additional 22,162 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 147,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,839 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,876,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth about $955,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX opened at $14.94 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.13. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

