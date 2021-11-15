Boothbay Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Resonant by 11.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Resonant during the first quarter worth $45,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resonant during the second quarter worth $51,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Resonant in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Resonant in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RESN opened at $2.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average of $2.84. Resonant Inc. has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $8.33. The company has a market cap of $153.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 4.25.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Resonant had a negative net margin of 1,508.74% and a negative return on equity of 157.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Resonant Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

RESN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Resonant in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Resonant in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resonant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.06.

Resonant, Inc engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

