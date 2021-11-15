Boothbay Fund Management LLC Grows Holdings in Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) by 36.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Borqs Technologies were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Borqs Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Borqs Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Borqs Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Borqs Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Borqs Technologies by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 195,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 108,536 shares in the last quarter. 10.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRQS stock opened at $0.56 on Monday. Borqs Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $3.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.79.

Borqs Technologies, Inc engages in the development of android platform solutions, hardware product, and mobile virtual network operator services. It operates through the MVNO or Yuantel and Connected Solutions segments. The MVNO or Yuantel segment offers a range of voice and data services for general consumer usage and Internet of things (IoT) devices, as well as traditional telecom services such as voice conferencing.

