Boothbay Fund Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,475 TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TAC. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 45.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,379,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,696,000 after buying an additional 1,052,500 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 5.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,825,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,125,000 after buying an additional 149,806 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 22.8% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,766,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,561,000 after buying an additional 514,500 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 1.3% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,497,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,849,000 after buying an additional 19,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 14.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,275,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,695,000 after buying an additional 164,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.57% of the company’s stock.

Get TransAlta alerts:

TAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransAlta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.78.

NYSE TAC opened at $10.79 on Monday. TransAlta Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.57.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.51). TransAlta had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $675.10 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that TransAlta Co. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. TransAlta’s payout ratio is -7.25%.

TransAlta Profile

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA).

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.