Boothbay Fund Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 19,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OSG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,126,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,623,000 after purchasing an additional 108,294 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,438,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 149,242 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,474,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,117,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 16,148 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,096,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 177,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OSG opened at $2.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average is $2.32. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $180.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.36.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc engages in the provision of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag markets. It operates Articulated Tug Barges (ATB), lightering ATBs, shuttle tankers, Medium Range (MR) tankers, and non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the maritime security program.

