Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR) PT Lowered to C$3.50 at Cormark

Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR) had its price objective lowered by Cormark from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CVE:BTR opened at C$1.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of C$144.63 million and a P/E ratio of -3.71. Bonterra Resources has a twelve month low of C$0.94 and a twelve month high of C$1.54.

Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter.

Bonterra Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The Company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits, as well as the Bachelor Mill.

