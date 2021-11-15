Bonfida (FIDA) Price Hits $9.38

Bonfida (CURRENCY:FIDA) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. Over the last week, Bonfida has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. Bonfida has a total market cap of $421.26 million and approximately $5.68 million worth of Bonfida was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bonfida coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.38 or 0.00014676 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.23 or 0.00070753 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.95 or 0.00073444 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.58 or 0.00094767 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,064.36 or 1.00211560 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,532.07 or 0.07089210 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Bonfida

Bonfida’s total supply is 998,899,753 coins and its circulating supply is 44,899,753 coins. Bonfida’s official website is bonfida.com . Bonfida’s official Twitter account is @bonfida and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bonfida’s official message board is bonfida.medium.com

