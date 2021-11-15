Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 877.50 ($11.46).

BOY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 990 ($12.93) price target on shares of Bodycote in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bodycote from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 675 ($8.82) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bodycote from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 990 ($12.93) target price on shares of Bodycote in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bodycote from GBX 785 ($10.26) to GBX 835 ($10.91) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Bodycote stock opened at GBX 837 ($10.94) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 47.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 888.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 868.88. Bodycote has a twelve month low of GBX 671.82 ($8.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,007 ($13.16).

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

