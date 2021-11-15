Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) PT Raised to C$57.75 at BMO Capital Markets

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$51.00 to C$57.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 1.91% from the company’s previous close.

BEI.UN has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$60.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$59.31.

TSE BEI.UN traded up C$1.57 on Monday, reaching C$56.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,713. The firm has a market cap of C$2.89 billion and a PE ratio of -18.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$49.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$44.27. Boardwalk REIT has a 52 week low of C$32.09 and a 52 week high of C$56.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

