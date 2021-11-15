BMO Capital Markets Increases Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Price Target to C$4.50

Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BKBEF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Pipestone Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Pipestone Energy from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Pipestone Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKBEF opened at $3.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average is $1.76. Pipestone Energy has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $3.30.

Pipestone Energy Corp. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which focuses on developing its condensate assets in the Pipestone area of Alberta. The company was founded on January 4, 2019 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

