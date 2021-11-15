BMO Capital Markets Cuts Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Price Target to C$6.50

Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price target on Shawcor from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shawcor has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Shares of SAWLF stock opened at $3.92 on Thursday. Shawcor has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $6.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.43.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

