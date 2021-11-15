BMO Capital Markets Boosts WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target to C$178.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$158.00 to C$178.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on WSP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$155.00 target price on shares of WSP Global in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$168.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of WSP Global to C$168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global to C$185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$150.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$179.46.

WSP stock opened at C$181.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. WSP Global has a 52-week low of C$89.22 and a 52-week high of C$187.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$162.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$149.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. WSP Global’s payout ratio is 41.82%.

In other news, Director Alexandre L’heureux sold 59,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$164.17, for a total value of C$9,707,372.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,684,878.76.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

