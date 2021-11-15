BMO Capital Markets Boosts NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target to C$8.50

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating on shares of NuVista Energy in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$2.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$6.30.

Shares of NVA stock opened at C$7.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.48, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.00. NuVista Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.39.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

