B&M European Value Retail’s (BME) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 575 ($7.51) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BME. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 554 ($7.24) to GBX 576 ($7.53) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised B&M European Value Retail to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 720 ($9.41) in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut B&M European Value Retail to a sector perform rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.51) price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 584 ($7.63).

Shares of BME stock opened at GBX 599.40 ($7.83) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 588.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 570.57. B&M European Value Retail has a twelve month low of GBX 453.20 ($5.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 645.25 ($8.43). The company has a market capitalization of £6.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.23.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a GBX 5 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.23%.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

