B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Rating Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BMRRY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of B&M European Value Retail from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.84 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.92.

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BMRRY traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $32.10. 19,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,271. B&M European Value Retail has a 12 month low of $24.46 and a 12 month high of $35.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

B&M European Value Retail SA is a general merchandise discount retailer. It offers FMCG brands and a variety of non-grocery products at range of categories and price points. The company’s product range is spreaded over a number of non-grocery merchandise categories, including housewares, DIY, electrical, toys and pet products.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.