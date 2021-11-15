Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $45.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $35.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BLNK. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Blink Charging from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson started coverage on Blink Charging in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Blink Charging from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Blink Charging in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Blink Charging from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blink Charging has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.60.

NASDAQ:BLNK opened at $40.01 on Friday. Blink Charging has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -36.37 and a beta of 3.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.26.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 285.50% and a negative return on equity of 26.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Blink Charging will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blink Charging news, Director Donald Engel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLNK. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 577.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Blink Charging by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Blink Charging in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Blink Charging in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. 37.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

