BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Shares Sold by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd reduced its position in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,445 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 76.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 74.8% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. 45.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BB. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

In related news, CFO Steve Rai sold 15,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $157,048.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John S. Chen sold 2,222,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $24,762,482.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,463,375 shares of company stock valued at $27,052,720. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BB opened at $10.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.27. BlackBerry Limited has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $28.77.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 83.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

