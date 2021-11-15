BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Raised to Buy at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $70.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BJ. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.20.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $62.40 on Thursday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a one year low of $36.07 and a one year high of $63.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.36 and a 200-day moving average of $52.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.70.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 121.98% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $2,586,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $40,071.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,882 shares of company stock worth $5,560,204 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 49.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 215.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 303.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

