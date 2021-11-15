BitCore Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.71 Million (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. BitCore has a total market cap of $4.71 million and approximately $464,049.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitCore has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One BitCore coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000397 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,527.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,736.95 or 0.07228979 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.32 or 0.00412531 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $675.52 or 0.01030891 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.22 or 0.00085801 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.80 or 0.00422421 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.24 or 0.00272014 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.54 or 0.00243468 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004523 BTC.

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

