Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) One Day Volume Hits $17,999.00

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion and approximately $17,999.00 worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can now be bought for $159.68 or 0.00244916 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65,198.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $673.59 or 0.01033131 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $178.56 or 0.00273869 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00027650 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003264 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000341 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash ABC

Bitcoin Cash ABC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash ABC is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash ABC

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using US dollars.

