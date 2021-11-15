Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Price Target Increased to C$13.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BIRDF has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised shares of Bird Construction from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$13.00 to C$14.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bird Construction currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.88.

OTCMKTS BIRDF opened at $8.48 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.98. Bird Construction has a 12-month low of $5.17 and a 12-month high of $8.51.

Bird Construction, Inc is an investment holding company with interest in construction services. The firm through its subsidiaries carries on business as a general contractor with offices in St. John’s, Wabush, Halifax, Saint John, Montreal, Toronto, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver. It focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, mining, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry.

