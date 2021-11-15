Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target Raised to C$9.00

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

BIR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy to C$13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy to C$6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.75 to C$9.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Birchcliff Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.43.

Shares of TSE BIR opened at C$7.79 on Friday. Birchcliff Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.72 and a 1 year high of C$7.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.63 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.11. The firm has a market cap of C$2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.73, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is 5.99%.

In related news, Senior Officer Myles Bosman sold 200,000 shares of Birchcliff Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.53, for a total transaction of C$1,306,000.00.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

