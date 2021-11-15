BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 6.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $5,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. Capital International Ltd. CA raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 15,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after buying an additional 5,559 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $360,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,965,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 234.9% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,221,000. 14.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $238.14 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $286.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.78. The stock has a market cap of $57.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of -1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.76. BioNTech SE has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $464.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $1.81. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 166.48% and a net margin of 54.34%. BioNTech’s quarterly revenue was up 8918.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post 38.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BNTX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 target price for the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $359.00 target price on BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on BioNTech from $293.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioNTech currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.29.

BioNTech Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

