BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Brokerages expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.32) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.27). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.20). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($0.50). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 198.88%. The company had revenue of $40.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

BCRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $12.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 2.50. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $18.48.

In other news, Director Nancy J. Hutson sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $1,617,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 74,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $1,116,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 500.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

