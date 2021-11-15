Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $61.64

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $61.64 and last traded at $60.10, with a volume of 1570 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.84.

Several brokerages have commented on BCYC. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $46.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bicycle Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.22.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.33 and a 200 day moving average of $37.64. The company has a current ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.88 and a beta of -0.29.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.12% and a negative net margin of 562.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $247,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 11,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total value of $407,804.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,163 shares of company stock worth $1,550,221. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $26,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 107.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 56.76% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

