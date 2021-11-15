Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) PT Lowered to $70.00

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its price target reduced by Bank of America from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $95.00 to $72.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Beyond Meat from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Beyond Meat from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.20.

BYND opened at $85.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 17.68 and a quick ratio of 15.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.36 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.07. Beyond Meat has a 12 month low of $76.77 and a 12 month high of $221.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.48). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 27.22% and a negative return on equity of 41.30%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 51.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

