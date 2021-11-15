Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) had its price target boosted by Truist Securities from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on XAIR. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Beyond Air from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beyond Air from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.60.

XAIR stock opened at $13.40 on Friday. Beyond Air has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $13.74. The company has a current ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $320.90 million, a P/E ratio of -10.81 and a beta of -0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.11.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.08). Beyond Air had a negative return on equity of 97.76% and a negative net margin of 2,617.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Beyond Air will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Beyond Air by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 751,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after buying an additional 27,320 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Beyond Air by 639.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 270,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 233,922 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Beyond Air by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 243,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 59,197 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Beyond Air in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,450,000. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new position in Beyond Air in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.53% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Air Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.

