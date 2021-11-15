Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll Sells 19,918 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Stock

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 19,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total value of $2,525,403.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Advanced Drainage Systems stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $129.97. 2,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,950. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.36 and a 200 day moving average of $113.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.99 and a beta of 1.28. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.23 and a 12-month high of $133.13.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.25). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The business had revenue of $706.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMS. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 229.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $815,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,587 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

