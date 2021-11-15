Berenberg Bank Trims Redrow (LON:RDW) Target Price to GBX 880

Redrow (LON:RDW) had its price objective reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 880 ($11.50) in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Redrow in a research report on Friday. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Redrow in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Redrow in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Redrow in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Redrow from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 840 ($10.97) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 793.64 ($10.37).

Redrow stock opened at GBX 638.68 ($8.34) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 666.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 663.77. Redrow has a 12-month low of GBX 492.40 ($6.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 743.60 ($9.72). The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 18.50 ($0.24) per share. This represents a yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Redrow’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Redrow’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.08%.

In other Redrow news, insider Matthew Pratt sold 6,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 713 ($9.32), for a total transaction of £42,794.26 ($55,910.97).

About Redrow

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

