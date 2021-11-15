Berenberg Bank Reiterates €19.50 Price Target for DIC Asset (ETR:DIC)

DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) received a €19.50 ($22.94) target price from analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DIC. Warburg Research set a €23.65 ($27.82) target price on shares of DIC Asset in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on shares of DIC Asset in a research note on Friday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on shares of DIC Asset in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DIC Asset has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €18.83 ($22.15).

Shares of DIC traded down €0.65 ($0.76) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €15.44 ($18.16). 113,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,861. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is €15.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is €15.04. DIC Asset has a 52 week low of €11.88 ($13.98) and a 52 week high of €16.84 ($19.81).

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

