Berenberg Bank Boosts Computacenter (LON:CCC) Price Target to GBX 3,600

Computacenter (LON:CCC) had its target price lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,300 ($43.11) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on Computacenter from GBX 2,550 ($33.32) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of Computacenter stock opened at GBX 2,864 ($37.42) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £3.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,793.57 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,709.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.02. Computacenter has a twelve month low of GBX 2,081.07 ($27.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,098 ($40.48).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a GBX 16.90 ($0.22) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.57%. Computacenter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the United America, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacentre network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacentre solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

