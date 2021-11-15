Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) a CHF 491.40 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a CHF 491.40 price target on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ZURN. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 440 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 445 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group set a CHF 500 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 490 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 445 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zurich Insurance Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of CHF 450.94.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Zurich Insurance Group has a 1-year low of CHF 262.10 and a 1-year high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.