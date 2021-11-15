Benchmark Initiates Coverage on Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Noodles & Company from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Stephens began coverage on Noodles & Company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Noodles & Company from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Noodles & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.17.

NASDAQ:NDLS opened at $11.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.36. Noodles & Company has a 52-week low of $6.89 and a 52-week high of $13.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $538.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Noodles & Company had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $125.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Noodles & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Noodles & Company will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Noodles & Company news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 50,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $652,771.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,626 shares of company stock valued at $903,684. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NDLS. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Noodles & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,866,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Noodles & Company by 104.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 899,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,222,000 after purchasing an additional 458,865 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Noodles & Company by 526.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 298,374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 250,752 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Noodles & Company by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,477,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,919,000 after purchasing an additional 167,117 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Noodles & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

