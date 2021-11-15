Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Given a €57.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) received a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential downside of 12.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €194.00 ($228.24) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a report on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Bechtle in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Bechtle in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €94.38 ($111.03).

BC8 stock traded down €0.04 ($0.05) during trading on Monday, reaching €64.86 ($76.31). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,276. The company’s fifty day moving average is €62.31 and its 200-day moving average is €116.05. Bechtle has a 1 year low of €49.15 ($57.82) and a 1 year high of €69.56 ($81.84). The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.13.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

