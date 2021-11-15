Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Takes $270,000 Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 54,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Seeyond grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 45,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CMS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

CMS opened at $60.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.82. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $53.19 and a 1-year high of $66.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.22.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.81%.

In other news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 770 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $49,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 4,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total value of $264,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

