Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Takes $220,000 Position in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 42.1% in the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,185,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,355,000 after buying an additional 351,302 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 1,251.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 81,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after buying an additional 75,746 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 58.4% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 614,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,727,000 after buying an additional 226,487 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 5.7% in the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 51,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 66.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 17,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QGEN. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QIAGEN presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.01.

QGEN stock opened at $53.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. QIAGEN has a 1-year low of $45.58 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.12. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.24.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. QIAGEN had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that QIAGEN will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

