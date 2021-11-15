Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Xylem by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Xylem news, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total value of $659,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,486,237. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $7,262,601.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,238 shares of company stock worth $9,130,296 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:XYL opened at $130.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 51.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.51 and a twelve month high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.92%.

Several research firms have commented on XYL. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.30.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

