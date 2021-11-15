Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Makes New $255,000 Investment in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cadence Bank NA grew its position in shares of McKesson by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of McKesson by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MCK opened at $224.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.78. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $168.88 and a one year high of $227.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $206.95 and its 200-day moving average is $199.75.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. The company had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 22.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is -6.25%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCK. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.25.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 10,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $2,254,882.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 12,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total value of $2,703,974.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,450 shares of company stock worth $13,983,640 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

