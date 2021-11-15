Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Invests $242,000 in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NZS Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,440,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 42,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,319,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,716,000. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

FAST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.71.

In related news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 21,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total transaction of $1,195,374.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,434 shares in the company, valued at $303,054.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.20 per share, for a total transaction of $53,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 2,265 shares of company stock worth $123,294 and have sold 97,396 shares worth $5,474,420. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $60.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.01. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $60.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.28.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.26%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.