Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Invests $226,000 in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter worth about $624,000. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth about $230,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 39.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 10,323 shares during the period. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth about $323,000.

Shares of SCHH stock opened at $49.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.07. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $36.16 and a 12 month high of $50.26.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.