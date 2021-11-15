BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $34,000 Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 28.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,589 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLF. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 205.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 488.9% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLF shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

TheStreet upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.69.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $22.30 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.03 and a 200-day moving average of $21.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.18. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $26.51.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 75.62% and a net margin of 12.44%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was up 264.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

