BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 286 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. South State Corp acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 21.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,029 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $270,627.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 17,513 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.77, for a total value of $6,195,574.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 583,179 shares of company stock valued at $171,647,932 in the last three months.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $444.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $337.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.80.

NASDAQ COIN opened at $342.98 on Monday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.00 and a 1-year high of $429.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $277.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 89.37% and a net margin of 49.96%. On average, analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

