Bath Savings Trust Co Trims Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Bath Savings Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 11.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 78.6% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ITW opened at $238.59 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.88. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.89 and a 52-week high of $242.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $74.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.74%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.80.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

