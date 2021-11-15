Bath Savings Trust Co Sells 84 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Bath Savings Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 57,942.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 341,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $313,863,000 after buying an additional 340,701 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 160.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 414,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,471,000 after acquiring an additional 255,382 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $983,083,000 after acquiring an additional 247,460 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 775,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $712,829,000 after acquiring an additional 242,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,898,000. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

ISRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $346.67 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $383.33 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.06.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $357.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $357.45 and a 200-day moving average of $326.07. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $227.47 and a one year high of $369.69. The company has a market cap of $127.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.60, a P/E/G ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.05.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,547,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.66, for a total transaction of $510,508.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,071 shares of company stock valued at $13,752,332. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.