Bath Savings Trust Co Increases Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,568 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight comprises 2.2% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Bath Savings Trust Co owned about 0.09% of Church & Dwight worth $19,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 244.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 8,512.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $1,269,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total transaction of $3,357,809.84. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,091.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.25.

CHD stock opened at $89.92 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.32. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $77.62 and a one year high of $90.95. The company has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, October 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.98%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

