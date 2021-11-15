Bath Savings Trust Co Buys 55 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. FactSet Research Systems comprises 1.5% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Bath Savings Trust Co owned approximately 0.09% of FactSet Research Systems worth $12,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,544,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,441,000 after acquiring an additional 97,511 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 982,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,743,000 after buying an additional 44,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 944,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,079,000 after buying an additional 62,164 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 644,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,266,000 after buying an additional 60,241 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,539,000 after buying an additional 14,048 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDS opened at $456.67 on Monday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $294.21 and a 12 month high of $459.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $408.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $366.66. The company has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.77.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $411.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.92 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 25.11%. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.63%.

In related news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 2,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.78, for a total transaction of $807,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.41, for a total value of $951,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,290 shares of company stock valued at $5,795,629 over the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $286.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $379.60.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

