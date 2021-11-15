Bath Savings Trust Co Buys 42,360 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 10.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 459,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,360 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 4.4% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $37,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,658,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,920 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,422,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,712,000 after acquiring an additional 230,426 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,709,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,532,000 after buying an additional 2,055,162 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 152.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,102,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,179,000 after buying an additional 4,889,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,280,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,700 shares during the last quarter.

VCSH opened at $81.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.22 and a 200 day moving average of $82.53. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $81.58 and a fifty-two week high of $83.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%.

